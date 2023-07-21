Allen Lazard reveals why he had WTF moment with Aaron Rodgers moments before Jets trade

Allen Lazard joined the Packers ahead of Aaron Rodgers, as the history books will remember. That said, in putting the cart before the horse, it allowed the chance that Lazard would have been stuck catching passes from Zach Wilson or another quarterback instead of Rodgers.

According to the New York Post, one of the core reasons he agreed to go to the Jets was to stick with his quarterback. Still, there was a horrifying moment for the receiver when he wondered if he had been finessed by the Packers, Jets, Rodgers, or the football gods themselves. Here's how he put it:

“There was probably an eight-hour period of time where I was like, ‘What the f—, bro?’ And he was like, ‘It’s going to happen.’ I was like, ‘All right.’ We obviously had a very deep conversation and talked about the possibilities of where he would go, where I would go.”

Many speculated that the wide receiver's move was done with the Packers quarterback in mind, but it was always coming from people on the outside looking in. This confirms, straight from the horse's mouth, that the quarterback and receiver had intentions to join the team together.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN

Can Aaron Rodgers save Gang Green? Here’s my essay: All eyes on the New York Jets.Can Aaron Rodgers save Gang Green? Here’s my essay: pic.twitter.com/LMXOblhZCs

Aaron Rodgers reunites with his best men in New York

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Of course, the wide receiver wasn't the only chunk of the Packers transplanted to the AFC East organization.

The team also welcomed Nathaniel Hackett as the offensive coordinator in what many labeled a copy-and-paste move out of Denver's playbook in attempting to entice the nearly 40-year-old quarterback.

It was well known that Rodgers loved his former offensive coordinator in Green Bay and now the two are reunited once again. Still, that was not the only piece added to team from Wisconsin.

Randall Cobb, who walked off the field with his quarterback for what many thought would be the final time, is now teammates once again with the quarterback.

Aside from an odd two-year expedition to Texas with the Cowboys and Texans, the wide receiver has played with the quarterback for the entirety of his career.

Now, at 32 years old, he'll be catching passes from him once again. Some fans are braced that, at this point, the two players might retire at the same time.

Depending on how strong their connection works for the Jets, this dual retirement could be a gut punch to the offense. Of course, this year isn't about the future. With just a year or two with the quarterback at this point, 2023 is about right now. Will the team capitalized on its emigration of former Packers stars?

