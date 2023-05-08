Randall Cobb Jets contract: How much will former Packers star make in New York? 

Randall Cobb was all smiles at the Kentucky Derby this week, part of an unofficial Packers reunion alongside Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and, of course, Aaron Rodgers.

Cobb, the latest former Packer to join Rodgers in New York, spoke about how Rodgers is just about a new man now after signing with the Jets.

"He's aging backwards right now," Cobb said of Aaron Rodgers on Up and Adams. He's happy in a great place. I think this whole change of scenery has been great for him, he’s re-energized.

Cobb, of course, is seemingly part of the Jets' plan to make Aaron Rodgers as comfortable as possible. Part of that plan was handing the wide receiver a one-year deal.

Randall Cobb 2023 salary: How much will NFL WR earn this year?

According to Field Yates, Cobb will take home a $250,000 signing bonus for the year. In addition, the former Packers star will earn a base salary of $2.25 million with the Jets.

In all, Cobb's cap charge on the Jets roster amounts to a reported $2,882,353. New York is, in essence, buying cheap on Rodgers' former teammate.

New York Jets wide receiver depth for 2023

As things stand, New York can count on Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb, Denzel Mims and Irvin Charles as their WRs for the season.

While there was initially talk of the Jets being interested in Odell Beckham Jr as part of the mythical Aaron Rodgers wish list, the former Rams star has since signed with the Ravens in a ploy to keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

While the Jets seemingly pursued (and missed out on) Odell Beckham Jr, they still have considerable offensive depth to boast of.

Running back Breece Hall should be up and at em in 2023, ready to supercharge a talented offense set to revolve around four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

New York can also count on C.J. Uzomah this year, with the tight end signing a three-year contract.

All things considered, with Nathaniel Hackett also on board, it looks like the Jets could be the epitome of scary hours in the 2023 NFL season.

