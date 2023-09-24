Allison Kuch drops major Isaac Rochell Raiders update

Allison Kuch and her husband Isaac Rochell moved to Las Vegas because the Raiders signed him on the practice squad. Despite not making the cut to the 53-man roster, the couple did not lose hope.

After being elevated to the team twice, the defensive end finally made it to the active roster. The new piece of information was revealed by the social media influencer on TikTok.

She started the video by saying that her husband was no longer on the practice squad:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My husband played first two regular season games on practice squad. You can only be elevated from the practice squad to play in the game three times and so after the first two games, we were like, 'okay, are you gonna be activated a third time?'"

She then said that her husband met with the team's GM and "was asked to sign to the 53-man roster officially."

"What does that mean? Well, it means my husband has a job."

Then Kuch continued by saying that she saw a comment that said that Isaac Rochell needs to play better in order for him to make space on the active roster.

"But if you look at his season on paper, he has the same season as anybody else in the 53-man roster."

Despite being on the active roster now, Rochell will have to prove himself because, in the words of his wife:

"You have prove yourself every single week because no job is safe."

Allison Kuch revealed unexpected details related to her pregnancy

Recently, Allison Kuch engaged in a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram. There, her fans asked various questions as they were curious to know all that was happening with the NFL couple.

Allison Kuch is almost eight weeks pregnant and was asked by a fan about the unexpected details she has experienced. She said that she had been feeling more "clingy" to her husband than ever and also compared herself to a high school girl, wanting her crush's attention at all times.