Isaac Rochell and his wife, TikTok star Allison Kuch, are extremely busy during this NFL season. While the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end is on the team's practice squad, Kuch is about eight weeks pregnant.

The couple faced numerous uncertainties before the start of the season, but they have now curbed them.

Kuch has been sharing her experience with pregnancy on her social media accounts while her husband has been with the Raiders. She recently engaged in a Q&A session on Instagram, where fans asked her questions regarding her lifestyle during pregnancy.

One fan was curious to know the pregnancy-related things that Kuch had not anticipated. Kuch answered:

"How clingy I would be to Isaac 😂😂 I feel like I'm a high school girl in love with her crush & want to be around him all the time."

Image Credit: Allison Kuch's Instagram Story

She also revealed that she expected more people to check in on her often:

"...I thought people would check in more often than they have (sounds more deep than it is)..."

The couple had initially planned to move to Texas. However, they moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas after the Raiders signed Rochell to their practice squad.

Allison Kuch opens up about emotional exhaustion while her husband continues his stint with the Raiders

Allison Kuch recently discussed her emotional exhaustion while Rochell continues playing on the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad.

Kuch shared the challenges of being pregnant during the NFL season and how she handles household responsibilities with her husband away at training camp and preseason games.

She also mentioned the difficulties she faced, including almost missing an important appointment due to the pressures and emotional strain.

Despite the challenges, Rochell and Kuch are preparing for the arrival of their first child in December. Rochell confirmed his commitment to supporting Kuch by saying that he would leave practice or adjust his schedule if she went into labor during a game.