Raiders’ Isaac Rochell underlines plan in case Allison Kuch goes into labour with TikTok influencer six months pregnant

Isaac Rochell and his social media influencer wife, Allison Kuch, are expecting their first child together, which will be born in December. The two were confused about their living situation for a while, but after signing with Las Vegas' practice squad, Rochell and Kuch have moved to Vegas for the time being.

Kuch asked a few questions to her husband in a new TikTok video. She wanted to know if the NFL gave its athletes paternity leave, which they do not. Then she proceeded to ask what would happen if she went into labor while Rochell was in practice. He said:

"Leaving practice and going to labor."

And if Isaac Rochell is playing a home game:

"I think I would leave the game. Wait a second, if your water breaks, that doesn't mean you're having a baby right then. So, I probably wouldn't leave. At the stadium, I'd be like, 'I'll be there in like two hours.'"

As mentioned, the couple is now in Vegas and will focus on the games.

Allison Kuch, wife of Isaac Rochell, shares thoughts on his journey to the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad

In a candid TikTok video, Allison Kuch opens up about her husband, Isaac Rochell's latest career move to the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad. While Rochell didn't secure a spot on the final roster, Kuch expresses immense pride in his achievement, highlighting the significance of being on the practice squad.

"Last year, my husband got released before the first game, and ended up playing in the first game. Then got elevated week 2 ended up starting for majority of the season."

"So am I embarrassed that he’s on the practice squad? Absolutely not. The only issue I have with practice squad is the fact that I can’t really make myself at home in Vegas because I may have to move at any point. The fact that I’m pregnant complicates..."

The couple has also made a significant relocation to Las Vegas to stand by Rochell during the football season.

However, this transition is not without its challenges, particularly for Kuch, who is currently expecting and must adapt to the possibility of moving once more. Nevertheless, they approach this new opportunity with enthusiasm, embracing the inherent uncertainties that accompany life in the NFL.