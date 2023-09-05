Allison Kuch's husband, Isaac Rochell, recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as one of the safeties for the season. Although the team did not sign him to the 53-man roster, the couple looked on the bright side.

Despite the fact that being a player on the practice squad is just as important as being a player on the active roster, one may think that the athlete or his wife may find it disheartening that Rochell did not make it to the final roster.

However, Kuch is proud of her husband for being able to be a part of the team even in the capacity of a practice squad player.

The social media influencer also opened up to her fans and told them that if she was embarrassed, her husband was on the practice squad.

Being on a practice squad means a player will train in the same facility as the active player and practice with them. They can be chosen to play on the active roster, or other teams can also sign them.

"Last year,my husband got released before the first game, and ended up playing in the first game. Then got elevated week 2 ended up starting for majority of the season."

"So am I embarrassed that he’s on the practice squad? Absolutely not. The only issue I have with practice squad is the fact that I can’t really make myself at home in Vegas because i may have to move at any point. The fact that I’m pregnant complicates..."

Only time can tell what will happen with Rochell and Allison Kuch.

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell make their way to Las Vegas to make it their new temporary home

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell embarked on a significant decision to relocate to Las Vegas following Rochell's signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Tomorrow, I'm officially moving to Vegas for football season. In between NFL training camp and the real NFL season, players are given a mandatory four days off, which I am so incredibly thankful for."

Originally, their sights were set on moving to Texas, but a change of plans ensued after Rochell's departure from the team's primary roster.

Notably, Allison Kuch, who is expecting a child, conveyed her enthusiasm about the impending move, coupled with her apprehensions regarding childbirth in an unfamiliar city.

To provide insights into their transition, the couple generously shared a video with their fans, offering an intimate glimpse into their house-hunting escapades and the unique challenges they confronted as part of the NFL lifestyle.

This candid portrayal of their journey not only underscores the sacrifices that professional football players and their families often make but also underscores the ever-present uncertainties that accompany a career in the NFL.