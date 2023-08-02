IN PHOTOS: Allison Kuch shares emotional turmoil during pregnancy, drops sneak peak for new Texas house

Allison Kuch has been sharing her pregnancy journey since she announced that she and her NFL defensive end husband were expecting a child.

Even though most of her content has been about positive aspects of pregnancy, like announcing the good news to family members and revealing the gender of the baby, she does not shy away from talking about even the least discussed topics.

Allison Kuch did a Q&A session with her fans, where they asked her numerous questions. Now that her husband has re-signed with the Raiders, the couple has been adjusting to the new change and figuring out their living situation.

She had told her fans that they would move to Texas for a while. Hence, she showed a picture of her house, where she will also raise her daughter, who Kuch will welcome into the world in December.

Image Credit: Allison Kuch's Instagram Story

Moreover, the Instagram influencer candidly confessed to her fans that she was not feeling well. Most of her stress was related to her migration from California to Texas. She wrote:

"Struggling today with the things I can't control & not feeling mentally there for the things I can control."

Allison Kuch encourages her husband at the Las Vegas Raiders training camp

After playing for the Raiders last season, Isaac Rochell was signed by them again this year. It will mark his second year with the team, and everything is turning out to be a blessing for the couple.

The training camps have resumed; hence, Allison Kuch went to support her husband. It was different than the other times she attended training camp.

Apart from the heat, which drained her more than ever, the practice sessions during her pregnancy have brought about a unique and joyous experience unlike any before.

As an expectant mother, this marks the first time she gets to witness the sessions through the lens of pregnancy, adding a whole new dimension of excitement and happiness to the occasion.

The moments spent supporting her partner on the field now hold a special significance, filling her heart with unmatched joy as she eagerly anticipates the arrival of their little one.