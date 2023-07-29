TikTok star Allison Kuch hypes Isaac Rochell as NFL star joins Raiders training camp

It has been a big summer for TikTok star Allison Kuch and NFL player Isaac Rochell. They announced she is pregnant and just five days back, her husband re-signed with the Las Vegas Raiders to take his stay with the team into the second year.

Needless to say that things are looking up and well-wishers will undoubtedly insist that it stays that way. But for Allison Kuch, the joy was unparalleled and different from what she had previously experienced.

For the first time in her relationship, she gets to go attend Isaac Rochell's practice sessions as an expectant mother. She posted her joy on Instagram story. The very first was a skyline of Las Vegas, the city where her husband will hope to make an impact. It was followed by a video of her capturing an adorable personal point-of-view video. In it, she can be seen sporting her baby bump and walking towards training camp. She wrote,

"baby girls [sic] first camp practice... I'm in my feeeeeels [sic]"

She then posted a couple of photos of them standing together at the camp. One was just a framing of them, where she captioned that she was her husband's biggest fan. She stated,

"your biggest fan(s)"

The plural in the parentheses was indicative of her looking forward to the birth of their child. However, she later posted the same photo writing that attending in the heat was hard on her while pregnant and said it was worse than the 5K she ran last week. Her caption read,

"YALL [sic] the heat took me out... I'm more exhausted than I've been my entire pregnancy... just sitting there for 2 hours I feel more tired than when I ran the 5K last week"

A collage of the photos is presented below along with her Instagram post.

Screenshots from Allison Kuch's Instagram stories

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch revel in their journey together

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch have given a glimpse into their lives through social media and it is fair to say that their journey to becoming parents is what they are most excited about.

She shared the news of her pregnancy last month and promised to keep her fans updated as much as she can without sharing private details.

The NFL player also said he cannot wait to become a father.

No one knows what the new season will bring on the field for Isaac Rochell. But off the field, he is already a winner.