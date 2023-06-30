In Photos: TikTok star Allison Kuch shows off 'baby glow' with husband Isaac Rochell

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell have announced that they are expecting a child. The TikTok star posted a series of pictures with her footballer player husband.

She is seen wearing a light pink gown and sporting a baby bump. Three of the five photos see her posing alone. In one of the photos, she is seen with her husband. And finally, there is an adorable photo where he frames the baby bump with his index finger and thumb.

Allison Kuch posted the pictures on Instagram, titled 'baby glow'.

New photos follow in the excitement of Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell's initial reveal

The couple is expecting their first child and they have kept their fans abreast of all the developments. It began with Allison Kuch posting a video on TikTok revealing her pregnancy, much to the joy of Isaac Rochell and other loved ones.

She even posted a follow-up, detailing how they have been pregnant for months and only shared it others when they felt the time was right. She said,

"The secret is out, I'm pregnant. It feels so good to say that out loud. While we have kept it private and to ourselves the past few months, I also still wanted to capture the memories. I was pregnant at Coachella, Stagecoach, Turks and Caicos. Guys, I literally just lived on a boat for the last week."

Having revealed that she had kept the secret over their last few posts, the TikTok star added that even though the couple wants to take fans along the journey, some things will remain shrouded. However, she promised to share a lot of posts on the journey with her followers. She added,

"I'm definitely going to keep a lot private, especially regarding my child. I'll touch on that in the next few weeks, but I also have vlogged and recorded a lot, like going to my first two ultrasounds, going to Turks and Caicos, how I kept that all a secret because nobody knew on the trip. I have 300 drafts, so I hope you guys are ready."

Isaac Rochell also posted on Twitter saying that he cannot wait to be a dad, writing,

"Hey, everyone. Just wanted to let you know my wife is pregnant! CAN'T WAIT TO BE A DAD."

It promises to be an exciting time for the couple, both of whom are 28 years old. Isaac Rochell remains a free agent. Allison Kuch is expecting the child in December of this year.

