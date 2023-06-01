In Photos: Isaac Rochell and wife Allison Kuch's Memorial Day Weekend includes duffy boats, rocky dog beaches

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch had an eventful Memorial Day weekend, documented through their vlog. It all kicked off on Saturday morning when they headed to a rooftop for a thrilling game of pickleball.

Their next adventure led them on a drive to the beach, but considering the gloomy weather, Isaac and Allison decided to opt for a dog-friendly location. They chose Pirate's Cove Beach at Corona del Mar, which happened to be a first-time visit for the NFL defensive end.

Before their planned duffy boat activities in the late afternoon, they made a quick stop to indulge in some snacks. Sushi, including California rolls and other delectable items, filled them up before embarking on their boat ride.

On the duffy boat, they chose to spend some time lounging and relaxing. Enjoying some donuts, which particularly delighted Allison, they stayed on board to capture stunning sunset pictures.

Is Isaac Rochell now a full-time vlogger with Allison Kuch?

Currently a free agent without an NFL team, Isaac last played for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. In the past couple of years, he has played for multiple teams, including the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns. His longest tenure remains with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017 to 2020. As of now, there are no rumors regarding potential teams interested in signing him.

However, Isaac's appearances alongside his wife, Allison Kuch, have garnered significant attention on social media. Their recent vlog collaboration is just one of many exciting adventures they've embarked on together.

Since tying the knot in 2021, they seem to be living a fulfilling life. While Isaac's NFL career has experienced some uncertainty, he has found stability and happiness in his personal life.

The captivating videos they captured during their Memorial Day weekend escapades could potentially pave the way for an exciting new path for Isaac Rochell, the NFL defensive end. If things continue to unfold as they have been, he will undoubtedly owe a debt of gratitude to his supportive wife once again.

