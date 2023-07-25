IN PHOTOS: Allison Kuch celebrates as Isaac Rochell re-signs with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed Isaac Rochell on a one-year deal, ensuring the Notre Dame alum will play his seventh season in the NFL.

The Raiders announced the signing of the veteran defensive end on Monday, and Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch, could not be happier. The social media star has supported her husband during his free agency, and now her wish to stay in California has been fulfilled.

Allison Kuch celebrated her husband's re-signing with a special post. She wrote:

"Year 7 looks a bit different from Year 1… Going in as a family of 2, coming out as a family of 3 🥹🖤 Me & baby girl can’t wait to cheer you on! 🏴‍☠️✨"

The couple is expecting a daughter together and will welcome her in December. Before Rochell's signing with the Raiders, Kuch dropped some valuable information about her husband's free agency status.

Isaac Rochell gears up for his seventh season

New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts

Entering his seventh NFL season, Isaac Rochell is a formidable 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive end. He has showcased his skills on multiple teams, including the Cleveland Browns in 2022 and the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

Initially drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft, Rochell spent four seasons with the Chargers.

Throughout his career, he has participated in 70 games, starting 10 of them, and recorded a stat line of 98 tackles (62 solo), 9.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and three passes defended.

Hailing from McDonough, Georgia, Isaac Rochell embarked on an illustrious college football journey at Notre Dame from 2013 to 2016.

Throughout his four seasons with the Fighting Irish, he displayed his exceptional talents in 49 games, amassing an impressive stat line of 167 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six passes defended and one fumble recovery.

His impactful performances on the collegiate stage laid the foundation for his transition to the professional level in the NFL.

