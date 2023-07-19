Allison Kuch provides crucial update on Isaac Rochell's NFL free agency

Isaac Rochell has played in the NFL for six years. However, it's his role as a famous TikToker with his wife, Allison Kuch, that has made him famous. The couple has millions of social media followers who follow their journey.

Kuch recently did a Q&A on her Instagram stories. Fans asked questions about her pregnancy and their baby daughter, who is on the way. There were also many questions surrounding Rochelle's free agency status in the NFL.

One question asked whether she was anxious to move while pregnant. Especially since they could be moving anywhere in the United States with little to no notice. Kuch said that she actually wasn't nervous about the move. She is, however, a little apprehensive about finding a doctor that she likes as much as the one she has in California.

Allison Kuch answered questions about her and Isaac Rochell's future plans.

Another question revolved around Isaac Rochell's free agency. Asking if the couple was no longer planning for him to sign with an NFL team. She said that while they purchased a new home, they are currently renovating it, which could take months. The plan was always to move into that house after the NFL season.

She did say that they both believed that moving to an NFL season would have been a bit more 'stable'. Essentially, they were saying they had hoped he would have signed by now and wanted reassurance that he would spend an entire season with one team.

In that answer, she never said that Rochell was done trying to make a team. The couple is clearly holding out hope that an opportunity will come soon.

Allison Kuch called free agency a 'blessing'

Although there is a lot of uncertainty about her husband's NFL career, Allison Kuch is looking at the bright side. The TikToker recently said in a video posted to Instagram that many have said they feel 'sorry' for the couple.

She said that it is actually a blessing that he has been a free agent. She said otherwise he wouldn't have been home when she found out she was pregnant. She said that he would have missed doctor's appointments and ultrasounds as well.

“Isaac not being signed was the biggest blessing for us because he would’ve missed me finding out that I was pregnant, going to all of my ultrasounds, all of these memories and he was able to be there for them.”

While the uncertainty in his NFL journey continues, at least the couple has created memories that will last a lifetime.

