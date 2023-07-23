IN PHOTOS: Allison Kuch, Isaac Rochell stun in first maternity photoshoot

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell are on cloud nine as they welcome their first child in December. The couple posted beautiful maternity pictures and received numerous compliments from their fans.

Allison and Isaac have been sharing pregnancy content since the moment they announced that they were expecting a child together. The husband and wife made it their mission to share everything that went on behind the camera with their fans.

From their first trip to the doctor for an ultrasound checkup to revealing the gender of their baby girl, they did not hide anything from their fans. And now, they dropped maternity pictures that melted their fans' hearts. Allison Kuch wrote:

"mom & dad"

Fans showered them with best wishes and complimented Kuch on how beautiful she looked. But it was Rochell's comments that won many people's hearts. He wrote:

"I slaved over building that shed so y’all better like (❤️) this post."

The couple in the pictures looked happy as they posed together in a shed. Kuch's baby bump could be seen as Rochell held his hand on it.

Allison Kuch dropped a piece of crucial information about Isaac Rochell's free agency

Despite being a popular NFL player for six years, Isaac Rochell has recently gained significant popularity as a TikTok star. Alongside his wife, he has amassed a substantial following on both TikTok and Instagram, captivating audiences with their engaging content.

Their online presence showcases a delightful blend of football insights and off-the-field charm, making them beloved figures both in the sports world and the social media sphere.

The couple engages in Q&A sessions on Instagram from time to time. Recently, when Allison Kuch did a Q&A session, fans asked her about her pregnancy. Along with that, there were fans who were interested in her husband's free agency status in the NFL.

Fans asked her if she was anxious about moving to a different place if her husband got signed to a team. Surprisingly, the influencer was not worried about the move but was apprehensive about finding a new doctor that she liked as much as the one she currently has in California.

Another question she answered revolved around Isaac Rochell's free agency. A fan asked if the couple no longer planned for him to sign with an NFL team. Allison Kuch answered that they recently acquired a new home, which is currently undergoing renovations and may take several months to complete. Their intention has always been to move into the house after the NFL season.

The couple wanted reassurance that Rochell would spend an entire season with one team. Despite not being able to sign with any team as of now, she never mentioned that Isaac was done with football.

