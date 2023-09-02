Isaac Rochell update: Allison Kuch begins house hunt as DE makes crucial decision 

Allison Kuch and her husband, Isaac Rochell, came to know that he did not make it to the 53-men roster. The news did not discourage the couple, who were planning to move to Texas, as they had planned something else.

The social media influencer uploaded a video where she discussed what the couple will do now that he is not on the main squad.

She dropped an important piece of news in the process:

"We are house hunting in Las Vegas. My husband has decided to sign with Las Vegas Raiders practice squad and that means we need a place to live.

"Now, practice squad isn’t the most stable, but any given point in the NFL season, you can get picked up into an active roster [of] any NFL team."

Therefore, in order to be prepared for any unanticipated moves in the future, Kuch and Rochell looked for houses in Las Vegas.

"We are gonna look for a furnished house. When I say house, I mean house. It is way too hot. I am way too pregnant to be exercising our two golden retrievers to the point they deserve that."

She then showed a house which had all the luxurious and amenities one would need.

Allison Kuch takes a playful shot at her husband during her pregnancy

In a lighthearted yet candid manner, Allison Kuch candidly voiced her playful disappointment upon learning of her husband's release from the Raiders.

Beyond the jest, Kuch openly shared the intricacies of their living arrangements, which posed particular challenges, especially in light of her pregnancy.

"I think my husband wants a divorce.

"Because of this lifestyle, I have to find a way to fit everything I need for the next six months, as well as everything my daughter needs, and eveything my husband needs and our dogs, into a Jeep Rubicon."

In essence, Allison Kuch's endearing and candid commentary offers a glimpse into the authentic and often demanding realities faced by NFL families. Their journey, as playfully described by Kuch, underscores the sacrifices and uncertainties that come with the territory of professional football.