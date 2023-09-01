Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch are excitedly waiting for their baby daughter to arrive in December. Even though the couple tried their best to control their situation, the NFL preseason came, and her husband was asked to join the Raiders for one preseason game.

However, after playing that game, it was announced by the team that Rochell did not make the cut to the final roster. This left them in a fix as to how to handle their living situation.

When the DE was in training camp in Las Vegas, his wife was living in California and preparing for their move to Texas. But in order for her to meet him, she frequently hopped on flights from California to Las Vegas.

This time, since the Raiders do not have any games on the weekend, Kuch planned to visit her pack. However, this was her reaction:

"I think my husband wants a divorce."

"Because of this lifestyle, I have to find a way to fit everything I need for the next six months, as well everything my daughter needs, and eveything my husband needs and our dogs, into a Jeep Rubicon."

She was irritated by the fact that she has little to no time to move from one state to another. Hence, she was taking out her anger on her husband in a playful manner.

"This man has the audacity to tell me that I'm not allowed to sleep in my pregnancy pillow this weekend because there's just not gonna be enough room."

"Tomorrow morning, you come across my Instagram and my husband is just nowhere to be found on there...now you know why."

Allison Kuch once revealed 911 scare

The wife of the former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end shares day-to-day happenings with her fans. In a recent revelation, Allison Kuch candidly recounted a harrowing incident that prompted her to dial 911.

She found herself in a distressing situation, experiencing intense pain while using the bathroom, with the fear of fainting looming over her. Despite the gravity of the situation, Kuch approached it with her characteristic humor, sharing her vulnerability on social media.

Additionally, Kuch addressed the recurring 'gold digger' comments that have often come her way. She provided insights into her ongoing pregnancy journey and offered updates regarding their new residence in Texas.

It's worth noting that during this incident, her husband, Isaac Rochell, had returned to training with the Las Vegas Raiders in preparation for the upcoming season. However, as previously mentioned, Rochell ultimately did not secure a spot on the 53-man roster.