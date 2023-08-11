Allison Kuch reveals 911 scare while Isaac Rochell resumes practice with Raiders - "I was scared"

Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch recently spoke about a 911 scare she suffered. The TikTok influencer said she felt extreme pain when going to the toilet and requested her mother to call for help if necessary.

She also said she was so afraid that she almost passed out.

Image Credit: Allison Kuch's official Instagram account (@allisonkuch)

"Nothing humbles you like almost calling 911 bc how painful it was to go to the bathroom," she wrote. "I was scared, I was going to pass out with nobody around. I told her if I stopped responding to call 911."

Laughing a little, she added:

"Can u imagine an ambulance coming because I was so constipated I passed out"?

Rochell and Kuch are preparing to welcome a new member of the family. Having announced Allison's first pregnancy, the couple is also gearing up for the start of the 2023 season. Rochelle recently began practice with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allison Kuch continues to put "gold digger" comments to rest

Throughout her time on social media, Kuch has often been subjected to "gold digger" comments from trolls. While she does her best to ignore the statements, the influencer has taken time to address a few of them.

In a cute TikTok, Allison responded to a comment that read:

"She's tryna secure the bag".

In the caption, she wrote:

"Wait why is my “Itate gluten” belly the same size as my “baby in my body” belly".

Of course, this video was posted after the couple announced their pregnancy.

Furthermore, Allison Kuch and Rochell are also busy shifting to their new house in Texas. In another IG story, Allison provided fans with a sneak peek of their new, lavish Texas house:

Image Credit: Allison Kuch's official Instagram account (@allisonkuch)

However, Kuch, keeping it real, also spoke about the challenges of pregnancy:

"Struggling today with the things I can't control & not feeling mentally there for the things I can control."