WATCH: Raiders DE Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch delivers pointed TikTok response to gold digger comment

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell have been married to each other for a little over two years. The couple is popular in the social media space due to their funny and personal content.

As of now, Rochell has re-signed with the Las Vegas Raiders after signing his contract with the franchise six months back, and his wife is pregnant with their first child. They were ecstatic as they announced the news, and have been sharing numerous TikTok videos about their pregnancy.

The couple has been open about their journey as public personalities. However, in 2021, Allison Kuch received a comment, which read:

"She's tryna secure the bag."

Allison Kuch created a video, but the video was completed this year in the true sense. That is because, in the video, she jokes that she will "secure the bag" by getting pregnant. But fast forward two years, and the couple is now happy and waiting to welcome their firstborn in December.

Allison Kuch's candid confession about her personal struggles

Kuch tries to share as much of her personal life as she can. Although her content is of a feel-good nature, she does not shy away from showing her stressed and gloomy side.

Allison recently engaged in an open and candid Q&A session with her fans, where she shared the joys and challenges of her pregnancy journey. Amidst the excitement of her husband's re-signing with the Raiders, the couple is now navigating the intricacies of their living situation and planning to relocate to Texas temporarily. The prospect of the move has contributed to some stress in Allison's life.

"Struggling today with the things I can't control & not feeling mentally there for the things I can control."

The stress that Kuch is experiencing while migrating from California to Texas is primarily due to the uncertainty of factors beyond her control, coupled with the overwhelming mental burden of managing the entire process.