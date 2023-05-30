Allison Kuch and her husband Isaac Rochell are working their way through NFL offseason and free agency with their consistent TikTok content. With over four million combined followers, the NFL couple try to stay as real as they can with their followers.

With the 2023 season approaching, both Allison and Isaac are also dealing with various other business opportunities.

However, in a recent TikTok, Allison revealed that Isaac is flying away for some time. While the place or intent of Isaac's trip wasn't disclosed, it seems like the NFL player will have to be away from home for quite some time.

Furthermore, the time period of Isaac's visit isn't confirmed either:

"My husband is leaving me. And I know what you're thinking, finally no one to mooch off Allie and her money. But, he is leaving temporarily and I don't really know when he'll be back actually. Could be day, could be a few weeks".

However, this did give Allison some time to check up on her house and get some cleaning done. Apparently, she had been avoiding cleaning during the entire offseason, and has some time off now.

"Some people have their life together and some people are like me. Some people have a junk drawer, I have a junk room. We only have 2 more months living in the house, so I'm trying to work with what I have. What I have is no storage and a whole lot of stuff I need to get rid off"

Alliosn Kuch and Isaac Rochell are as stressed about his 2023 NFL season

While Allison and Isaac Rochell have set up a space for themselves on social media, it hasn't made NFL free agency and signing with teams any easier.

In another TikTok video, Kuch spoke in detail about their life, and how Isaac Rochell represents a more normal NFL career. As per Allison, a player is in the league for only two and a half seasons on an average.

Allison Kuch's husband Isaac at a San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Chargers game (2018)

With Rochell playing his seventh season, finding and signing a team might take time.

"I understand the comments. 'Don't get your hopes up. Your husband isn't very good. Time to look for a real job now'. My husband will be entering his seventh season in the NFL, meaning we've been through this process a few times."

Considering Isaac Rochell's trip, it could be about a meeting with a team, or any other business opportunity for the defensive end.

