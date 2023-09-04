Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell touch down in Las Vegas while prepping for a baby on the way after DE's Raiders move

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell had to act quickly when the Las Vegas Raiders signed the defensive end during training camp. He moved to Vegas, while his wife stayed in California. The couple had decided to move to a house they bought in Texas, but after playing one preseason game, it was announced that Rochell did not make it to the 53-man roster.

Though this news was unfortunate, it did not discourage the couple, who thought that signing with the team in the capacity of a practice squad seemed like a viable option.

Hence, it was time for them to change their original plan and look for a home in Vegas. Allison Kuch's only concern in this unstable situation was not knowing where she would give birth to her daughter. But it seems like the social media influencer has everything under control because she uploaded a video and told her fans that she will move to her new house very soon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She said:

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"Tomorrow, I'm officially moving to Vegas for football season. In between NFL training camp and the real NFL season, players are given a mandatory four days off, which I am so incredibly thankful for."

"Isaac decided to drive back from Vegas for the weekend. Today, we have a full day of only taking to Vegas what we can fit in this Jeep."

She then told her fans that she would take her dogs to a dog beach and get them tired so that it would be easier for them to travel to their destination.

Allison Kuch and husband Rochell shared house hunting video

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell embarked on a quest to find a new residence in Las Vegas following Rochell's signing with the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.

Although he had been released from the main squad, the couple remained resilient and approached their impending move with enthusiasm. Kuch, who is expecting a child, offered a lighthearted take on her initial disappointment while candidly addressing the demands and compromises associated with the NFL lifestyle.

Their specific housing requirement was a fully furnished property that could comfortably accommodate both their needs and those of their two beloved golden retrievers. Kuch's unfiltered and forthright narrative sheds light on the unique challenges confronting NFL families and the inherent uncertainties within the realm of professional football. In sum, their journey underscored the sacrifices and realities encountered by professional football players and their families.