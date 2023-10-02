Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to make waves. The pop and football worlds collided when Swift was spotted at a Chiefs game on Sept. 24 and then again on Sunday. Since her first appearance, the NFL's female viewership has increased, and many have started to take an active interest in the sport. But that isn't to say football was not popular among the ladies.

Allison Kuch, the wife of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochelle, hosts a podcast where she talks about football and gives clarity to those who are not too familiar with the sport. She uploads a new episode each Sunday, and this week's upload was as entertaining and informative as any other.

In the episode, she said that the NFL is witnessing a change, and all the "girls" are taking over the sport.

According to Kuch, "boys" are incorrect when they think football is only for them. It is also for ladies to enjoy, especially amid Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's link-up rumors.

"I actually love football, and it pisses me off that guys think this is for them," Kuch playfully said. "This is not for boys. This is for girls, actually. Boys think it's all for them 'cause there's tackling and big grown man. Yeah, it's like, yeah, Travis Kelce, that's for the girls. Taylor Swift literally declared it for the girls."

NFL fans angered over excessive Taylor Swift coverage

Since the "Gold Rush" singer and the two-time Super Bowl winner's romance rumors started floating, social media has been obsessed with them. There has been a high amount of coverage around the two.

When the Kansas City Chiefs played against the New York Jets on Sunday, the pop star was in the stadium to cheer for them. Although her presence has been attracting a diverse audience, longtime NFL fans do not appreciate the same.

To them, the rampant reporting of Swift's moves has been a point of contention because she's not an NFL personality.