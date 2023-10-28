Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell are expecting their first child in December. The couple have been sharing their day-to-day activities on their social media accounts. From everything related to her husband's NFL status to her pregnancy updates, Kuch, an influencer, keeps her fans in the loop.

In one of her many videos with her husband, Kuch decided to prank him. She tricked him into kissing him while she had applied a lip plumper. Lip plumpers are notorious for leaving a slight tingling and burning sensation on your lips.

Unbeknownst of his wife's intentions, Isaac Rochell leaned in to kiss her, only to then suffer the consequences in a funny manner. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end quickly ran to the nearest towel and wiped his lips.

"Why is that tingly? That is not comfy. It feels like somebody put Icy Hot on my lips," Rochell says in the video.

"You wanna have a lips like your wife?" Allison Kuch jokes.

"I got them built in," says Rochell. "I'm like, no escape. Like, once it's on, it's on. My lips feel numb. Why would women do this?"

The couple often engage in such pranks and entertain their fans, who love their chemistry.

Allison Kuch delivered a light-hearted reality check to her husband

This year's NFL season has been a ride for Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell because the DE started out as a player on the Raiders' practice squad but was later signed to the 53-man roster.

Allison Kuch had expressed some concerns about their living situation due to the uncertainties of being on the practice squad. Both were excited about this new opportunity and supported each other.

However, the couple had to hurriedly figure out their living arrangements, which took a lot of time, planning and execution. This all happened while Kuch was pregnant.

So, to pick her husband's brains, she asked what he would do if she were to go into labor while he was in practice. Rochell replied that he would leave practice and go to the hospital.

"I think I would leave the game. Wait a second, if your water breaks, that doesn't mean you're having a baby right then. So, I probably wouldn't leave. At the stadium, I'd be like, 'I'll be there in like two hours.'"

The couple now live in Las Vegas, so Rochell can focus on his NFL games. They will soon move to Texas after the end of the season.