Allison Kuch speaks of 'uncertainty and sacrifices' as Raiders release Isaac Rochell after one preseason game

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch were nervously waiting for the Las Vegas Raiders to announce the players who would make it to the 53-man roster. The defensive end, however, could not make it to the final roster.

A morose yet hopeful Kuch uploaded a video on her social media accounts where she talked about how much her husband loves football and the countless sacrifices they had to make to be a part of the sport. She said:

"I’m not gonna be emotional in this video, even though it is an extremely unfortunate circumstance. At the end of the day, my husband is choosing to play in the NFL. His love for the fame of football outweighs the uncertainty and sacrifices that we have to make sometimes. If you wanna take a moment and say how proud I am of my husband, because he only played one preseason game and he f*****g killed it."

Despite her husband not making it to the active roster, Kuch was proud of his accomplishments.

Allison Kuch revealed her lonely and anxious experience while pregnant

Allison Kuch, spouse of NFL player Isaac Rochell, candidly discussed the challenges she encountered during her pregnancy while her husband was with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Amidst Rochell's participation in training camp, the couple found themselves geographically separated, engendering a sense of apprehension for Kuch. The physical distance between them posed concerns about her ability to attend essential ultrasounds and apprehensions about the location of the impending birth.

Amidst this period, Kuch recounted an alarming episode during which she grappled with intense pain and a fear of losing consciousness. These tribulations unfolded as Rochell remained dedicated to his training obligations.

In the face of these adversities, Kuch expressed her gratitude for the support system and resources at her disposal, which have provided solace during a time marked by a heightened emotional strain.

