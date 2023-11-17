Isaac Rochell may be an NFL player but his role as Allison Kuch's husband and TikToker is what has made him a household name. Earlier in the week, the Las Vegas Raiders waived Rochell, making his future in the league up in the air.

Kuch took to TikTok to address the comments and trolls that have flooded social media since his release. The couple were obviously upset with the release, but people on social media felt they shouldn't be complaining because there are worse problems in the world.

Allison Kuch addressed that and explained her take on their current situation on TikTok:

"I choose to show the vulnerable moments, the ups the downs, the transactions of the NFL which seem never ending. I understand my lifestyle is not very relatable, I move like 50 times a f**king year. I could just share the surface level stuff and act like I'm happy all the time but, I feel like that would be f**king boring at the end of the day.

"Let's just take football out of it because Isaac's not the main character here, I am. I am due in just a few weeks, I'm a first time mom and I'm f**king scared. Changing OBGYN's this late in my pregnancy, I'm kinda scared. I also might need a C-Section, that's scary, I'm not asking for a pity party, I'm just f**king scared."

Allison Kuch explained that she and Isaac Rochell are expecting their first child in just a few weeks. Changing doctors at this stage is frightening to her and becoming a parent brings additional worries.

She went on to say that she knows she has a great lifestyle, but it doesn't mean that she can't be scared. Kuch is hopeful that addressing the comments head-on will allow others to see where she is coming from.

Raiders cut Isaac Rochell hours after posting an appreciation post

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders posted a video about Isaac Rochell's brother's career in the Air Force. While the video was intended to honor the sacrifices of military families, it had poor timing. The video was posted around the same time that Rochell was informed of his release.

Just after the Raiders shared the post on X, Isaac Rochell re-shared the post and said it was poor timing since he had been released.

Rochell hasn't been signed by another team as of yet and it will be interesting to see where the next chapter of his NFL career will be.