“Almost feel a little insulted” - Nick Sirianni makes feelings known about other teams trying to force NFL into banning tush push play

Nick Sirianni reacted to the Green Bay Packers formally proposing that the NFL ban the infamous "tush push," a play the Philadelphia Eagles have mastered over the past few seasons. Although this play is a variation of the quarterback sneak, the Eagles have executed it so effectively that other teams are now pushing to make it illegal.

While in Indianapolis for the 2025 NFL combine, the Eagles coach addressed the Packers — the team the Eagles beat in the wild-card round of the 2024 NFL playoffs — submitting a proposal to ban the play.

“I almost feel a little insulted because we work so hard at that play,” Sirianni said (per Pro Football Talk). “The amount of things that we’ve looked into how to coach that play, the fundamentals."

"There’s 1,000 plays out there, but it comes down to how you teach the fundamentals and how the players go through the fundamentals. . . . The fact that it’s a successful play for the Eagles and people want to take that away, I think is a little unfair.”

Nick Sirianni rejected the notion that the tush push is an automatic play, emphasizing that it is difficult to practice and has significantly benefited the team’s offense.

Jalen Hurts scored three times using the "tush push" in the NFC championship game, proving its effectiveness. He then scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LIX with the same play, helping the Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nick Sirianni promotes right-hand man to offensive coordinator after Kellen Moore's departure

After Kellen Moore left Philadelphia to become the New Orleans Saints' head coach, Nick Sirianni promoted former passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator. He explained the decision on Thursday, breaking down Patullo's importance within the organization.

"(Patullo is) very important to the success that we've had," Sirianni said. "He wears a lot of different hats. Helps me a lot with different head coaching things."

The 2025 season is scheduled to start in September.

