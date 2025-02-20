Eagles HC Nick Sirianni gives clear verdict on promoting his right-hand man Kevin Patullo as new OC

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was dealt a major loss after offensive coordinator Kellen Moore joined the New Orleans Saints as head coach following their Super Bowl LIX victory. Moore spent only one season in the City of Brotherly Love, helping elevate the team, with Saquon Barkley emerging as the league’s best running back.

To replace the 36-year-old coach, Sirianni promoted former passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator. Sirianni explained the decision Wednesday (via Zack Berman on X), breaking down Patullo’s contributions and his importance to the team's success.

"(Patullo is) very important to the success that we've had," Sirianni said. "He wears a lot of different hats. Helps me a lot with different head coaching things. I can't tell you that I make a decision without saying to Kevin first, 'What do you think?' That's in everything. That's in-game, out of game, with scheduling, that's with offensive stuff, that's with game-management stuff, I lean on him a lot."

Sirianni emphasized the importance of continuity, noting that he and Patullo have developed a strong understanding over time.

"That continuity is really important because he knows what I'm thinking in certain situations, how you want things to be taught, all of those different things, so he's been a great resource for me the entire time, our success this year, but really the success we've had since we've been here," the coach said.

"Can't be great without the greatness of others and that is definitely a fact with Kevin Patullo, and I trust him with everything. Got a ton of trust and faith with him. He's awesome."

Kevin Patullo has been a member of the Eagles’ coaching staff since 2021. He joined as a passing game coordinator before becoming an associate head coach in 2023. The Eagles are expected to hire Miami Dolphins assistant Parks Frazier to replace Patullo, per Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

Nick Sirianni, Eagles predicted to lose Super Bowl hero to New England Patriots

After a successful season, Nick Sirianni and the Eagles could lose an important player this offseason. ESPN analyst Matt Bowen named defensive tackle Milton Williams a strong free-agent option for New England.

Bowen named the AFC East a potential landing spot for one of the best players of Super Bowl LIX

"The Patriots could make another defensive upgrade with Williams... I see a disruptor on tape with the strength to displace blockers at the point of attack," Bowen wrote.

Nick Sirianni's Eagles remain a dangerous squad, especially on the offensive end.

