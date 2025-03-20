"Almost unique only to Tim Tebow" - Boston radio host compares Shedeur Sanders' "controversy" to ex-Broncos QB

Shedeur Sanders continues to be the most polarizing prospect of the 2025 NFL Draft. His innate football talents cannot be denied, but he also carries with him a propensity to dominate the media spotlight, sometimes to unhealthy levels that at least one person has compared to "Tebowmania".

Speaking on Wednesday's episode of WEEI 93.7 FM's The Greg Hill Show, Chris Curtis said (discussion begins at 0:53 in the clip below):

"I would say not since Tim Tebow has there been a quarterback under a bigger spotlight with more controversy surrounding him than Shedeur Sanders. We all watched Colorado, and the vast majority watched Colorado and rooted against them, and we're waiting for them to fail."

He continued:

"Almost every other great college quarterback will have the rivals dislike them, the conference, whatever. But this spotlight and the manner in which Shedeur was covered is almost unique only to Tim Tebow."

And according to Jermaine Wiggs, the root cause of this was the reputation of the Shedeur Sanders' father Deion:

"If [his name was] Shedeur Saunders and his dad's name was Tim and he was a truck driver, people would be like, 'Oh man, this kid is a great player.'"

After a highly successful college career that saw him win the Heisman Trophy as well as two national titles with Florida, Tim Tebow had significant question marks heading into the 2010 NFL draft due to his shaky throwing mechanics.

Nevertheless, the Denver Broncos picked him in the first round and he led the team to the playoffs in his second year amid significant media coverage. However, he was traded to the New York Jets the next season, which was the last he played in the NFL.

Another draft analyst has Shedeur Sanders falling to the Steelers in new mock draft

With the Las Vegas Raiders having traded for Geno Smith and the New York Giants having completed visits with Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Jameis Winston, the Shedeur Sanders sweepstakes have devolved into a toss-up between the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns.

But after Sharp Football Analysis' Ryan McCrystal and The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler, a third analyst has subscribed to the notion of a collapse to the 21st overall pick with the Pittsburgh Steelers: Fox Sports' Rob Rang. He writes:

"While questions about Sanders' leadership and true arm strength could make him a curious fit for some, I like the pairing with Mike Tomlin and an offense that just landed DK Metcalf. Despite what his critics might suggest, Sanders is this year's most accurate quarterback, and he's proven (it) in a pro-style offense under Pat Shurmur."

So far, only Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are quarterbacks signed with the team. The draft will be held in Green Bay on April 24, 25, and 26.

