‘Alpha’ Tom Brady’s ‘intensity’ nearly had millionaire Grant Cardone 'flipping to the other side

Tom Brady was known for playing at a high level in his 23 seasons in the NFL, which led to great success in his career. The 46-year-old is still living his life with great intensity post-retirement, according to entrepreneur and author Grant Cardone.

Cardone spoke to Vlad TV and was asked about Brady when he interviewed him and how the intensity caused him to nearly "go to the other side:"

"F**king amazing, bro, now it wasn't my idea to bring Tom on [...] I'm like, 'Bro, I don't think that interview is going to be any good.' Tom Brady, that interview I did with him was the best, one of the best 45-minute interviews I've ever done in my whole life. Guy's so intense it's sick.

"Me and him were like, it was like two freaking Alphas just met each other and we were locked in on each other like I literally thought about flipping to the other side. I was so attracted to the alpha coming off this cat."

The seven-time Super Bowl winner came under fire as he was a speaker at Cardone's "10X Growth Con" event in Las Vegas earlier this year. Cardone is facing a lawsuit amid claims of misleading investors.

In 2020, he and his company, Cardone Capital, were sued by someone who had invested $10K in real estate capital. This is according to The Real Deal, a media outlet that covers the topic of real estate.

The Real Deal reported that the lawsuit against Cardone was reversed by a federal appeals judge following its dismissal last year.

Tom Brady is no stranger to dealing with a lawsuit

The former three-time NFL MVP dealt with a lawsuit of his own last November from the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency company FTX. Tom Brady and other celebrities were a part of a class-action lawsuit once the company went under.

Brady and his then-wife Gisele Bundchen were ambassadors for FTX and given stock in the company. The couple lost $48 million combined when the company filed for bankruptcy. He lost $30 million, while Bundchen lost $18 million.

The $48 million was in the form of shares in FTX. It didn't impact his net worth much as the NFL legend is still worth over $300 million.