"Already better": Danny Parkins drops strong take comparing Caleb Williams to $220,000,000 QB

After an underwhelming rookie season, Caleb Williams is back with the Chicago Bears, set to take his team to compete for a playoff spot in a highly competitive NFC North division. The former USC Trojans quarterback spent time under Matt Eberflus and Thomas Brown, struggling to get the hang of the league.

Ad

During Thursday's episode of Fox Sports' "First Thing First," analyst Danny Parkins discussed PFF's ceiling for Williams, which is QB Jordan Love, who is on a four-year, $220 million contract. Parkins strongly rejected that notion, saying that the second-year quarterback already surpassed the Green Bay Packers' playmaker.

"Caleb Williams already better than Jordan Love," Parkins said (Timestamp: 07:29). "How about that? I'm sorry, but it's true. Jordan Love has played the majority of two seasons, right? Both of those seasons, double-digit interceptions. Here's the thing about Jordan Love. Guy had 11 interceptions both years that he played.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Caleb Williams played 17 games last year. Had six. Caleb Williams's offensive coordinator was fired nine games into his rookie year with the worst offensive line in the league. And they fired his head coach three weeks after they fired his offensive coordinator because head coach didn't know that he could call timeouts.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Jordan Love has Matt Lafleur of the Sean McVay tree. Everything in the world has been catered to him. Jordan Love, the unbelievable ceiling, had a 63% completion percentage last year."

Ad

Ad

One of the five games "CW" won in 2024 came against the Packers. They took revenge from a Week 11 20-19 win in the season finale, beating the Packers 24-22, at Lambeau Field.

Williams finished his rookie season with 3,541 yards for 20 touchdowns against six interceptions.

NFL insider shares details of Ben Johnson's first days coaching Caleb Williams

A couple of months after Caleb Williams revealed he wasn't given instructions on how to study film, he is under a new coaching staff. Chicago Bears insider Courtney Cronin reported on Friday that the player and his new coach are working hard to fix whatever they need to fix on his game.

Ad

"The word I would use to describe this offseason is intense," Cronin said. "It's all about correcting the small things on the fly, which Caleb Williams was pleading for last year. He said, ‘Coach me harder.' He got what he wished for."

Expand Tweet

Williams and Co. will kick off the 2025 season with a divisional duel against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.