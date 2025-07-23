  • home icon
  "Already in mid season form" - NFL fans roast Dak Prescott as Cowboys QB throws interception on first day of training camp

"Already in mid season form" - NFL fans roast Dak Prescott as Cowboys QB throws interception on first day of training camp

By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 23, 2025 21:10 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
"Already in mid season form" - NFL fans roast Dak Prescott as Cowboys QB throws interception in first day of training camp (Credit: IMAGN)

NFL fans went in on Dak Prescott after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback made a known mistake during the team's first day of training camp. Prescott, returning from a season-ending hamstring injury, aims to lead Dallas back to the playoffs.

The Cowboys face stiff competition in the NFC East, including defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles and NFC runners-up Washington Commanders.

Prescott and Co. will play under a new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, hoping to improve the 7-10 record they posted in 2024. Prescott's first day back included an interception by defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

After reporter Nick Harris shared the clip on social media on Wednesday, many fans criticized Prescott. They trolled the veteran playmaker by saying he was prepared for the regular season.

"Dak is already in mid season form 🔥," one fan said.
The criticism didn't stop there, and more fans pointed out that this isn't new for Prescott.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are starting a new era after Mike McCarthy was fired at the end of 2024. The 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft was limited to only eight games before the hamstring injury took him out. Prescott completed 185 of 286 passes for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

They have a lot ot prove this campaign, or fans will continue to berate the squad and the person behind the roster construction, Jerry Jones. Prescott will play his 10th season, and if he fails to take the team to a deep playoff run, perhaps changes will come.

Chris Broussard makes grim prediction about Dak Prescott's 2025 season

Veteran analyst Chris Broussard is skeptical of Dak Prescott putting up big numbers in 2025. During a First Thing First episode last week, Broussard noted why Prescott won't be the same player he used to be.

"I expect him to play well," Broussard said. "I think he will have a good season, but the years that he has had 30+ touchdowns and more than 4,000 yards passing, he had a strong running game."
Broussard added that Prescott had a remarkable rookie season, but noted that without a strong running game, the quarterback will struggle to put up the same numbers.

The Cowboys drafted Jaydon Blue and signed Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams, but that's not a dangerous running back room.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Ribin Peter
