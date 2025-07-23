"Already in mid season form" - NFL fans roast Dak Prescott as Cowboys QB throws interception on first day of training camp

NFL fans went in on Dak Prescott after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback made a known mistake during the team's first day of training camp. Prescott, returning from a season-ending hamstring injury, aims to lead Dallas back to the playoffs.The Cowboys face stiff competition in the NFC East, including defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles and NFC runners-up Washington Commanders.Prescott and Co. will play under a new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, hoping to improve the 7-10 record they posted in 2024. Prescott's first day back included an interception by defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.After reporter Nick Harris shared the clip on social media on Wednesday, many fans criticized Prescott. They trolled the veteran playmaker by saying he was prepared for the regular season.&quot;Dak is already in mid season form 🔥,&quot; one fan said.Peter Aguilar @pete_aguilarLINKDak in mid season form Coach Reggie @CRSportsLiveLINKWhat’s new…. Dak throws a picThe criticism didn't stop there, and more fans pointed out that this isn't new for Prescott.Nigel @NigelThornBearELINKSame Dak✭Izzy✭ @EadyIOfficiallyLINKWhat was that Dak? 😕Bullet Mae @malindaninaLINKDak is predictable. Defenses have him figured out and he never changes.Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are starting a new era after Mike McCarthy was fired at the end of 2024. The 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft was limited to only eight games before the hamstring injury took him out. Prescott completed 185 of 286 passes for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.They have a lot ot prove this campaign, or fans will continue to berate the squad and the person behind the roster construction, Jerry Jones. Prescott will play his 10th season, and if he fails to take the team to a deep playoff run, perhaps changes will come.Chris Broussard makes grim prediction about Dak Prescott's 2025 seasonVeteran analyst Chris Broussard is skeptical of Dak Prescott putting up big numbers in 2025. During a First Thing First episode last week, Broussard noted why Prescott won't be the same player he used to be.&quot;I expect him to play well,&quot; Broussard said. &quot;I think he will have a good season, but the years that he has had 30+ touchdowns and more than 4,000 yards passing, he had a strong running game.&quot;Broussard added that Prescott had a remarkable rookie season, but noted that without a strong running game, the quarterback will struggle to put up the same numbers.The Cowboys drafted Jaydon Blue and signed Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams, but that's not a dangerous running back room.