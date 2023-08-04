New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been suspended for the first three games of the season, the NFL announced on Friday.

His suspension stems from his role in a fight outside of a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022 during the Pro Bowl weekend. Kamara was caught on surveillance punching a man multiple times and didn't receive a penalty during the 2022 season as the investigation was ongoing.

Kamara will be suspended for games against the Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers.

NFL fans react to Alvin Kamara receiving a three-game suspension for his battery assault charge

Many NFL fans were shocked to hear the length of Kamara's suspension. Many fans thought that he got off lightly and compared the punishment to longer suspensions for players who bet. Many compared his suspension to the suspension for Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, who got six games for gambling.

Here's how fans reacted.

Alvin Kamara releases statement following receiving his three-game suspension

Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara released a statement following his suspension:

“I was completely wrong. I embarrassed the Saints, I embarrassed my family and my mother. I embarrassed myself, embarrassed the city, and the shield, obviously, embarrassed the NFL.”

The New Orleans Saints will turn to newly signed running back Jamaal Williams, rookie Kendre Miller and veteran Dwayne Washington during Kamara's absence.

Williams ran for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career last season and led the league with 17 rushing touchdowns. Miller was the team's third-round pick in this year's draft, and Washington has been a member of the team since 2018.

