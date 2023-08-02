Where would Alvin Kamara's suspension leave Saints' RB depth? Exploring New Orleans' backup options

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is expected to be suspended to start the 2023 NFL season. Kamara was arrested during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas for attacking a man at a nightclub. He was seen punching the man multiple times on video.

While he didn't face a suspension during the 2022 season, it was expected that the league would take action the next season, heading into the 2023 season.

This morning, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport broke the news that Kamara is expected to be suspended this season, but he didn't know how long it will be. Kamara is meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and that could determine the amount of games he is suspended for.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ian Rapoport tweeted:

"From Inside Training Camp: #Saints RB Alvin Kamara is expected to be suspended for his incident in Las Vegas, but how long could be determined from his meeting with Roger Goodell."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From Inside Training Camp: #Saints RB Alvin Kamara is expected to be suspended for his incident in Las Vegas, but how long could be determined from his meeting with Roger Goodell. pic.twitter.com/c6npkDmHVB

Alvin Kamara has made five Pro Bowls and had two All-Pro selections in his career. Last season, he recorded 1,387 total yards on offense while scoring four touchdowns. The Saints' offense will take a hit in production for however long Kamara is out.

Saints' running back depth in the spotlight

Jamaal Williams during Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

With Alvin Kamara expected to be suspended heading into the 2023 season, newly acquired running back Jamaal Williams is expected to lead the backfield in Kamara's absence.

The New Orleans Saints signed the league leader in touchdowns from last season, with the thought of being without Kamara for some time.

Williams is a good replacement as he is coming off the best season of his NFL career. He recorded 1,066 yards on the ground and ran for 17 touchdowns. He has run for at least 460 yards in each of the six seasons he's played in the NFL.

Behind him, the lineup features Kendre Miller and Dwayne Washington. Miller was the team's third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and is currently listed as the team's third-string running back.

Washington has been a member of the Saints for the last five seasons. He signed with the team in 2018 after spending the first two seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions, and he's served as a backup for the majority of his career. He has recorded a total of 592 rushing yards, one touchdown, and 101 receiving yards.