Alvin Kamara suspension update: Saints GM says they’re ready but RB wants Roger Goodell meeting

In February 2022, during Pro Bowl weekend, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested for attacking a man at a Las Vegas nightclub and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Three weeks ago, he pled no contest to breach of peace, a lesser crime, to avoid jail time for that incident.

Even then, the NFL is still looking to punish Kamara under its personal conduct policy. However, coach Dennis Allen has recently claimed that the five-time Pro Bowler, upon consulting with general manager Mickey Loomis, wants to speak with commissioner Roger Goodell before anything can happen:

"I think Alvin really wants to get out ahead of this and have a chance to visit with Roger and kind of give him his side of the story. And look, at the end of the day, I think part of it is, 'Let's get some resolution with where we're at and move forward.' I think Alvin is looking forward to putting this behind him and focusing in on what he has to do to be the best he can for our team this season.

"We're working, practicing, getting better. Alvin is going to be a huge part of what we do here. We'll take things in stride and ... anything we have to deal with, we'll deal with it when the time is right."

Alvin Kamara's 2022 Pro Bowl incident and its aftermath, explained

The incident occurred on February 5, 2022 at Drai's, a nightclub inside the Cromwell. Video evidence shows Alvin Kamara, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons, and two other assailants (later identified as Darrin Christopher Young and Percy Ahmaad Harris) punching and stomping a man at the elevator lobby.

The victim, who was identified as Darnell Greene Jr., suffered a broken orbital bone, among other "minor" injuries. He also underwent shoulder surgery and sued the running back for $10 million.

Kamara claimed Greene had disrespected a member of his group, and he had to respond, causing the scuffle. The courts disagreed, and he made a plea deal: in exchange for not contesting the evidence and accepting a lesser charge, he would receive only 30 hours of community service and a $500 fine. He must also reimburse Greene for medical expenses.

Tony Buzbee, Greene's lawyer, also claims that his client and Kamara settled in July. It included an apology from the latter:

"Please accept my sincere apologies for the events of February, 5, 2022 in Las Vegas. I am happy that we were able to get on the other side of this unfortunate incident, and I wish you the best for the future."

Up to this date, Roger Goodell has still not addressed the incident, meaning that Kamara got to play the 2022 season.