True extent of injuries sustained by victim from Alvin Kamara brawl revealed

Alvin Kamara, the star running back for the New Orleans Saints, was in the news over the weekend when the Pro Bowl took place in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Sunday, Kamara was arrested on a battery charge that stemmed from a nightclub incident that occurred the day before the Pro Bowl game. Authorities took the running back into custody without incident after the game concluded. New reports have surfaced regarding the extent of the injuries sustained by the other person involved in the incident.

Injuries to victim in alleged Alvin Kamara incident reported as minor

According to Katherine Terrell, NFL reporter for The Athletic, the male victim suffered an orbital fracture to his right eye, in addition to other injuries deemed to be minor. Terrell’s tweet also indicated that the surveillance video matches the victim’s story in their allegations against Kamara.

Katherine Terrell @Kat_Terrell According to the police report, the incident took place at Drai's After Dark nightclub in the Cromwell Casino around the elevators. The victim has an orbital fracture on his right eye and other injuries that are described as minor. Surveillance video matches the victim's story According to the police report, the incident took place at Drai's After Dark nightclub in the Cromwell Casino around the elevators. The victim has an orbital fracture on his right eye and other injuries that are described as minor. Surveillance video matches the victim's story

As reported by ESPN.com, police were dispatched to the hospital on Saturday evening, where a man reported a battery at a nightclub in Las Vegas. Reports also indicated that Alvin Kamara was the alleged perpetrator. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement that Kamara was booked for “battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.” The statement also indicated that the investigation was still ongoing.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Saints RB Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. More below via @LVMPD #Saints RB Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. More below via @LVMPD: https://t.co/S2e1eMZms2

Kamara played in the Pro Bowl, catching 4 passes for 23 yards on the NFC side. The AFC beat the NFC 41 - 35. After the game and after being taken into custody, he was released on bond. Kamara has a court date set for March 8th. A conviction on a battery charge could carry a sentence of 1 to 5 years in Nevada state prison.

Alvin Kamara, playing for the Saints in their first season without quarterback Drew Brees, had 1,337 total yards from scrimmage, 898 rushing yards, and 9 total touchdowns scored for the regular season. The Saints narrowly missed the playoffs in a season that saw Kamara miss games due to injury and the loss of their starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending knee injury in Week 8. In addition to Kamara, the Saints have numerous question marks for their 2022 regular season NFL roster, including starting quarterback. Star wide receiver Michael Thomas’s status with the team after missing the entire 2021 season due to injury is unclear, and they need to fill the head coaching role after Sean Payton stepped away from the team.

