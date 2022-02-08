"Alvin Kamara & Henry Ruggs III fighting over the last tater tot in prison" - NFL fans pulled out the memes after Saints RB's arrest

Alvin Kamara took part in the 2022 Pro Bowl yesterday in Las Vegas. The Saints' running back is now in jail (after an arrest post Pro Bowl game) as a result of a charge of "battery resulting in substantial bodily harm."

NFL fans, making the connection between former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III's arrest and the running back's arrest in the same city, came out to roast the running back in typical Twitter fashion. Put simply, there was no shortage of memes.

Here's a look at some of the top reactions from fans.

🆙 @TREYL0NBURKS Henry Ruggs and Alvin Kamara fighting over the last tater tot in prison Henry Ruggs and Alvin Kamara fighting over the last tater tot in prison https://t.co/UYu6LsEiek

One can only imagine the NFL edition of "Scared Straight," featuring Alvin Kamara and Henry Ruggs III.

Well, if this video was any representation of what actually took place, one could say that at least one tackle was made at the Pro Bowl.

This fan cleverly ripped a clip from "Alvin and the Chipmunks," essentially making a pun. Since both the player and chipmunk share the same name and both made a mess, it made sense to connect the two in creative fashion.

This joke implies that the Raiders are only interested in criminals. Since Kamara committed a crime, he has gotten on the Raiders' radar.

The style of the picture is reminiscent of NFL posts about big news. This was done to add a layer to the joke in making fun of how the NFL posts news.

This was a classic meme that was repurposed for this occasion. Basically, Saints fans are not happy right now, as their empire has imploded over the last 18 months. With Kamara now potentially out of the picture for perhaps part of next season, the Saints will have lost Sean Payton, Drew Brees and Kamara.

Put simply, unless Michael Thomas has an explosive season in 2022, the Saints are in trouble.

A Twitter user here shared a clip that imbues the spirit of many people's reaction to reading the news.

This meme shows a tired and overworked person. The joke is that the police must be exhausted from having to constantly deal with unruly NFL players.

The meme here is making fun of former sideline commentator Anthony "Booger" McFarland.

The fan here is simply imagining the pain that Saints fans are going through right now. However, if one watches their team long enough, they all go through a series of losses like this at one point or another.

Rich P @SquidwardTenn @BleacherReport The guys really gotta go up against Watson,Ruggs and now Kamara next season ☠️☠️☠️ good luck mean machines @BleacherReport The guys really gotta go up against Watson,Ruggs and now Kamara next season ☠️☠️☠️ good luck mean machines 😂 https://t.co/iH1zP8F0yi

This is a reference to Adam Sandler's "The Longest Yard," where prisoners get to play football. Basically, this fan is saying the film can be reenacted in real life, thanks to the running back and Ruggs' current residence.

What's next for Alvin Kamara?

According to documents posted by the local police department via Adam Schefter, the Saints' running back spent the night in jail on account of "battery resulting in substantial bodily harm" and has since posted bail of $5,000. The incident happened at a nightclub in Las Vegas.

Local authorities were called to a hospital Saturday night and the alleged victim made claims of assault and battery against the star running back.

Depending on how the trial goes, the running back could possibly face jail time, which one would think could affect his availability for the 2022 season.

