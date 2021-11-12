Alvin Kamara injury: Will Saints RB be ready to play in week 10?

Alvin Kamara has been a mainstay in the New Orleans Saints offense since being drafted there out of the University of Tennessee in the 2017 NFL Draft. With legendary Saints quarterback Drew Brees retiring after last season, Kamara was expected to do even more of the heavy lifting for an offense that was looking to rediscover itself with the absence of Brees.

Kamara is such a weapon on offense that he is often considered the emergency quarterback for the Saints, as was the case going into the Week 9 matchup against the Falcons (with recent injuries to Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill).

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL Alvin Kamara was ready to be the new QB 😂 Alvin Kamara was ready to be the new QB 😂 https://t.co/H5v04oqPas

Now, with the season-ending injury to quarterback Jameis Winston, even more touches have been placed upon Kamara. This may perhaps be the reason for an apparent knee injury during last week's 27-25 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

In that game, Kamara was briefly evaluated in the team's medical tent but returned to action for the Saints. But having a knee injury in a short week equals a serious cause for concern.

Will Alvin Kamara play in Week 10 vs. the Tennessee Titans?

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Saints RB Alvin Kamara did not practice today due to a knee injury. #Saints RB Alvin Kamara did not practice today due to a knee injury.

Kamara missed practice on Wednesday and as it currently stands, he is listed as day-to-day. Therefore, it currently remains to be seen whether Kamara will play on Sunday against the Titans. If he is unable to go, the newly signed (and former Saints player) Mark Ingram will be available for duty on his return to the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints originally drafted Ingram in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft to be their franchise running back. Ingram served that purpose eight seasons before signing a three-year contract with the Ravens in 2019.

Can the Saints win without Alvin Kamara?

The Saints have suffered through many injuries this season, but the most important being the loss of starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston was patiently waiting behind Drew Brees as a potential replacement for the Hall-of-Fame-bound quarterback.

This season was supposed to be the coronation of Winston returning to the starting lineup. After a great opening day win against the Green Bay Packers, Winston was up-and-down until his season-ending ACL injury.

Kamara was the Saints' most productive offensive player with seven touchdowns and 840 yards from scrimmage. He was not only a key cog in the Saints' running game but was also just as reliable as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

His production out of the backfield will be difficult to replace because, unlike Mark Ingram, Kamara is more of a natural pass catcher and often lines up at various positions as a receiver.

It will likely be a game-time decision as to whether Kamara plays Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Edited by Henno van Deventer