Saints RB Alvin Kamara breaks NFL record that stood for close to three decades

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been a dual-threat in the NFL since entering the league in 2017.

The former third-round 67th-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft showed his credentials in his rookie season.

Kamara finished the season with 120 runs for 728 yards (average of 6.1 yards per run) and eight touchdowns in his first in the league. He also received 81 passes for 826 yards (average of 10.2 yards per catch) and five touchdowns.

Playing under one of the most creative head coaches the NFL has ever seen, Sean Payton, Kamara thrived and have been thriving into success ever since.

Yesterday, in Monday Night Football, the Saints won, 13-10, against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA, Kamara wrote his name in the NFL history book.

What record did Alvin Kamara break?

Kamara's 20 carries for 51 yards (an average of 2.6 yards per carry), and ten receptions for 128 yards (12.8 yards per reception) made him the fastest player to reach 3,000 running yards and 3,000 receiving yards, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Mike Triplett @MikeTriplett Per @ESPNStatsInfo Alvin Kamara tonight reached 3000 rushing and 3000 receiving yards in his 66th career game––fastest in NFL history. Previous fastest: Roger Craig in 70 games. Per @ESPNStatsInfo Alvin Kamara tonight reached 3000 rushing and 3000 receiving yards in his 66th career game––fastest in NFL history. Previous fastest: Roger Craig in 70 games.

Kamara needed only 66 games to reach the mark. The previous holder of this record was running back Roger Craig. He needed 70 games to run for and receive 3,000 yards.

Kamara's cherry on top was his 13-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter. That put the Saints in front for the first time in the game. A lead the New Orleans team would not lose to the final whistle.

Following Drew Brees' retirement, and considering all of wide receiver Michael Thomas' problems, it is safe to say that Kamara is the Saints' best offensive player.

Under head coach Payton, he may hold that title for a long time.

Who is Roger Craig?

A former second-round 49th overall pick, Craig is a three-time Super Bowl Champion (XIX, XXIII, XXIV) playing for the San Franciso 49ers. In 1988, Craig won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

Craig was also the first player to finish a season with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. A feat that only Marshall Faulk (1999) and Christian McCaffrey (2009) repeated.

Of all his awards, none is more shocking than the one he won in 1985. The running back led the league in receptions (92).

Craig played for the 49ers from 1983 to 1990; he then spent a season with the then-Los Angeles Raiders, and between 1992 and 1993, he played for the Minnesota Vikings.

In 1993, Craig signed a one-day contract with the 49ers to retire as a 49er.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Undoubtedly, Kamara has all the tools and talent to keep surpassing Craig—who, unfairly, is not a Hall of Famer.

Edited by Henno van Deventer