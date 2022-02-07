What happened to Alvin Kamara? Saints RB arrested on battery charges after Pro Bowl game

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has found himself in a bit of hot water after being arrested following Sunday's NFL Pro Bowl game in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested the star player and charged him with "battery resulting in substantial bodily harm," according to a statement released by the department.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Saints RB Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. More below via @LVMPD #Saints RB Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. More below via @LVMPD: https://t.co/S2e1eMZms2

After the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, Kamara was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He has since posted bail of $5,000 and will appear in court later on Monday.

What incident led to the arrest of Alvin Kamara?

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

According to reports, police officials were summoned to a local hospital Saturday night with the alleged victim stating they were physically assaulted at a Las Vegas nightclub.

A brief release from the local authorities stated the following:

"The victim reported being battered at a nightclub located in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard."

Officials have said there is an investigation underway as they attempt to find out more facts about the incident in question.

On Friday night, the day before police were called to the hospital to speak with the alleged victim, Kamara published the following post to Twitter:

Alvin Kamara @A_kamara6 I just be out the way tryna chill though Things always find me!!I just be out the way tryna chill though Things always find me!! 😂 I just be out the way tryna chill though

During Sunday's Pro Bowl, Kamara had four receptions for 23 yards as the AFC defeated the NFC 41-35 for the fifth consecutive year.

What does all of this mean for Alvin Kamara?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

As the investigation continues, more information will be released. Officials will speak with any possible witnesses that may help with the case.

There is no possible way to know exactly what will happen with the case, but if we are to use similar cases with athletes as a benchmark, then it is possible that Kamara may not face any time behind bars.

The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of a total rebuild as their longtime head coach, Sean Payton, has retired from the organization. His announcement comes just a year after legendary quarterback Drew Brees retired from the game.

The team has questions at the quarterback position as former starter Jameis Winston went down early last season with a torn ACL in a Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As it stands, the team looks to rebuild around Alvin Kamara as he has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his five seasons with the team.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stay tuned for more on the situation involving the New Orleans Saints' star running back.

Edited by Piyush Bisht