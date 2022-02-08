Alvin Kamara reportedly lied to police about Las Vegas incident

Following Sunday's Pro Bowl game, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested immediately as the contest ended at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

The Saints' No. 41 was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The incident happened the night before Sunday's game. Kamara was released on a $5,000 bond.

According to a report from the Las Vegas PD, Kamara and three friends were involved in a fight with a man named Darnell Greene. The Saints star is seen on video surveillance punching a man approximately eight times before others proceeded to stomp on the victim.

Las Vegas police say a person at a hospital on Saturday reported having been beaten at a nightclub. Detectives determined the attack involved Kamara. The victim sufferred an orbital bone fracture, among other injuries.

According to a police report obtained form PFT, the Saints player told police that the victim, Darnell Greene, called one of his friends “ugly” and said to him, “I’ll whoop your a**, too.”

The running back said that he saw a fight break out next to him, and that he saw Greene get punched. Kamara admitted to throwing “a couple punches, thinking the guy was running away.” He said he didn’t remember whether he punched Greene while he was on the ground.

The report indicates that the video contradicts Kamara’s version of the events. The running back said he punched Greene as he was running away. The video shows that Greene had been punched by someone with Kamara, and “then Kamara immediately attacked” Greene.

Darnell Greene, the alleged victim of the attack, said he started a conversation with one member of a group of people while waiting for an elevator as he was leaving the Cromwell Casino at the Drais After Dark club on South Las Vegas Boulevard at about 6:30 a.m. local time. When the elevator doors opened, Greene started to walk toward the elevator along with the large party. But a man later identified as Kamara put his hand on Greene's chest to stop him.

Greene said he then pushed Kamara's hand off his chest and alleged that the star running back pushed back hard enough to cause him to stumble back. Afterward, Greene recalled being hit and kicked by multiple people and losing consciousness.

The police report notes that the video shows that the victim was not running away, as Kamara had stated.

The Saints superstar was scheduled to present himself in court on Monday afternoon, but the hearing has been moved to March 8.

Kamara, nor the Saints, nor anyone representing the running back have made any public statements regarding the incident.

