Alvin Kamara skips Saints minicamp amid contract standoff: Report

Running back Alvin Kamara wasn't on the practice fields with his New Orleans Saints teammates for the final day of the minicamp on Thursday afternoon. Kamara was seen walking out of the Saints' facilities earlier in the day before practice began.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport shared on X on Thursday afternoon that Kamara's agent, Brad Cicala, confirmed that his absence was due to his contract.

"Just spoke to Alvin Kamara's agent Brad Cicala, who confirms Kamara's departure is contract-related."

The New Orleans Saints running back is due to have a $18.5 million salary cap hit in 2024, with a base salary of $10.5 million. His contract for 2025 increases to $22.4 million in base salary and a salary cap hit of $29 million.

That increased salary cap space would likely lead to two outcomes for Kamara and the Saints. New Orleans would either sign him to a contract extension or release him after the 2024 NFL season. Alvin Kamara is likely looking for a contract extension and left the minicamp a day early to make his point clear to the organization.

Alvin Kamara spoke about new offensive scheme ahead of contract negotiations

Before departing minicamp early, running back Alvin Kamara spoke with media earlier in the week. He was asked about the new offense under newly hired offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Kamara said that he looked forward to the opportunities the scheme presents for himself and his teammates. He said that there are options to utilize his talents in both the pass and run games with Klint Kubiak's offensive plan.

"Run looks, pass looks — everything is intentional about this offense. You know what you're doing, why you're doing it and when you're doing it. There's a lot going on ... I think there's a lot of room in this offense to still be open and available to get a ball or to make an impact on a play."-Kamara said (via the New Orleans Saints website).

Although Kamara didn't attend OTA's (Organized Team Activities), he has been studying the playbook throughout the offseason. Whether the running back attends training camp on time remains to be seen, as the contract negotiations continue.