"Always going to make it drag out": Micah Parsons expresses frustration as Jerry Jones stalls contract extension

Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons appears to call out owner Jerry Jones as his contract extension talks have stalled.

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie deal, as his fifth-year option was exercised. Parsons had hoped to have a deal done before training camp, but it is looking less likely by the day.

As he's still without a contract extension, Parsons appeared on The Undertaker's podcast and took aim at Jones.

"Obviously, ownership's always going to make it drag out, make it more complicated than it has to be, lack of communication," Parsons said. "I just always say, God has me this far, he ain't done with me yet."

Parsons says he wanted the deal done way sooner than this, but it just hasn't happened yet. Parsons says he wanted to do the contract last season, and he thought it was going to get done.

The star pass rusher said he wanted to get his deal done before Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt get theirs done. But, Garrett has signed while Watt and Parsons continue to wait for their massive contract extension.

Parsons recorded 43 tackles and 12 sacks in 13 games last season with the Cowboys. In his four-year career, he has 52.5 sacks.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones doesn't have the urgency to sign Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons not being signed to an extension doesn't appear to be a worry to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Instead, earlier this offseason, Jones said there wasn't a rush to get it done as it wasn't an urgent matter.

"We are there. I don't view it as urgent at all," Jones said, via NFL.com. "Some say using the basis that the earlier you get something done, the cheaper. Well, the earlier you get something done, a lot of the time, the more mistakes you make. You might want to see a few more cards played, not just with that particular negotiation but with the whole team.

"I know I'm kind of being a little defensive here, but the idea that the only success is getting a contract done at an early time is incorrect," Jones added. "I'd rather pay more and get it right than pay less and screw it up. You can screw it up real good."

Yet, with training camp just around the corner and the start of the NFL season less than two months away, the clock is ticking to get an extension done with Parsons.

Dallas opens its 2025 NFL season on Sept. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

