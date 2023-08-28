"Always going to be a regret": Cowboys icon Tony Romo reveals he still rues lost Super Bowl glory

Tony Romo still has regrets that he wasn't able to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a Super Bowl.

Romo was undrafted but was quickly signed by the Cowboys following the 2003 NFL Draft. After three seasons, he eventually made his first start in 2006 and became the full-time starter.

With the Cowboys, Romo started 127 games but couldn't lead Dallas to a Super Bowl. He had great years with the Cowboys, but the team always faltered in the playoffs, which remains one of Romo's biggest regret, as he told The Athletic:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I had plenty of great moments that I would never change, and I wish I could have brought a Super Bowl to the Cowboys. That’s always going to be a regret that I wasn’t able to do that. But these things harden you.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"They give you a turtle shell. What you’re describing isn’t even criticism. There’s levels to this thing. When you lose a game (as a player), you feel people walking up to you on the street.”

With the Dallas Cowboys, Tony Romo went 78-49 and threw for 34,183 yards, 248 touchdowns and 117 interceptions. However, in the playoffs, he struggled, starting just six games and going 2-4, and never played more than two games in a year.

The last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl was in 1995, so Romo knew that the fanbase was eager for another one.

Tony Romo moved to broadcasting

After dealing with injuries, Tony Romo announced his retirement from the NFL on Apr. 4, 2017. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and holds the Cowboys records for passing yards and passing touchdowns, among others.

Following his retirement from the NFL, Romo was hired by CBS Sports to serve as their lead color analyst to work alongside Jim Nantz. In his first year, Romo was praised for his ability to predict the offensive plays and read the defensive formations and what the defense would be doing.

In Feb. 2020, Romo renewed his contract with CBS through 2030. He was reportedly paid $17 million per year, which made him the highest-paid NFL analyst in television history.

However, during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, many fans began to get critical of Romo. In 2021, CBS staged an intervention, as they claimed that Romo was not preparing adequately to call games and that his chemistry with Nantz declined.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #8) Can you identify the last non-kicker to drop-kick for an extra point in an NFL game? (#7 Ans - Julio Jones) Brett Favre Doug Flutie Joe Montana John Elway 202 votes