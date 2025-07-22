"Always Ohio": NFL fans buzz as Shemar Stewart and Quinshon Judkins stand alone as last unsigned rookies

With NFL training camps in full swing, two draft picks remain in limbo and both hail from the heart of Ohio football. As of Tuesday, Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart and Browns running back Quinshon Judkins are the only rookies yet to sign contracts.They are drawing attention not just for their absences, but for what fans are calling a “very Ohio” development.&quot;Always Ohio,&quot; wrote one fan.dennis @noribsnorice1LINKAlways Ohio&quot;Classic Ohio football right there,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;AFC North always on some bullshit man,&quot; added another.More fans reacted similarly.&quot;Two historically top tier organizations, especially when it comes to their Front Offices hahaha,&quot; wrote one fan.&quot;Something in the water in Ohio,&quot; added one fan.&quot;Suprise suprise the two franchises you would expect,&quot; wrote another fan.The reasons for the delays couldn’t be more different.In Cincinnati, the standoff with Stewart, selected 17th out of Texas A&amp;M, appears rooted in contract terms. The Bengals have reportedly proposed language that would let them reclaim guaranteed money under certain conditions. This is a provision that’s rare in rookie deals, as per NFL.com. As negotiations stalled, Stewart opted out of voluntary practices, minicamp, and now the start of training camp.The defensive end, once projected as an immediate starter, now remains on the sidelines while his teammates prepare without him. He previously expressed disappointment over the delay but stood firm on not practicing until a deal is in place.Meanwhile, in Cleveland, Quinshon Judkins' absence stems from legal issues.Quinshon Judkins' legal battle overshadows contract talks as Browns seek alternativesNFL: Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp - Source: ImagnIn Cleveland, Quinshon Judkins' absence stems from legal issues. The Browns’ second-round pick was arrested July 12 in Fort Lauderdale following an alleged domestic violence incident. He was released on bond the following day, and league discipline is expected once court proceedings move forward.The NFL’s personal conduct policy typically results in a six-game suspension for first-time offenders in such cases. The league could also place Judkins on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. This is a procedural move that would keep him off the field but allow him to attend team meetings. Until a contract is signed, however, that step remains on hold.The Browns may have reason for urgency. Quinshon Judkins was expected to factor heavily into their reshaped running back room after the departure of Nick Chubb. With his status now uncertain, the team may look to the free agent market, where familiar faces like D’Ernest Johnson and Jamaal Williams remain available.Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s issues may not end with Stewart. The team is still grappling with contract tensions surrounding star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who has openly pushed for a new deal or a trade. If unresolved, that saga could further disrupt the Bengals' preseason.With less than three weeks before preseason games kick off, both Stewart and Quinshon Judkins remain question marks.