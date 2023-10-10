The Dallas Cowboys started their 2023 season 2-0 and outscored their opponents 70-10. They beat the two struggling New York teams who looked like a legit contender.

In Week 3, they suffered a surprise upset to the Arizona Cardinals 28-16. They had a strong bounce-back victory the following week when they defeated the New England Patriots 38-5. Heading into Sunday night's game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, many thought it'd be a close game; however, Dallas got blown out 42-10.

Amid his struggles, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw just one touchdown and three picks in the loss to the 9ers, but head coach Jerry Jones is committed to Prescott.

Via Jon Machota, Jones said on 105.3 The Fan this morning that Prescott is more than capable of leading them to the Super Bowl.

“Make no mistake about it, we have a quarterback that can get us there.”

NFL fans react to Jerry Jones' saying Dak Prescott can lead the team to the Super Bowl

NFL fans weren't having it with Jones' commitment and comments about Dak Prescott being able to lead the team to the Super Bowl. Many think Jones is delusional and that he's just talking nonsense due to the contract they gave Prescott a few years ago.

Here's how fans on social media reacted:

Dak Prescott has been struggling for the Dallas Cowboys this season

Dak Prescott during the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Cowboys have a decent record through five games, sitting at 3-2. However, there have been some struggles on the team, one of them being their captain and leader, Dak Prescott.

Last season, Prescott led the league in interceptions despite missing multiple games. Through five games, he's thrown four interceptions, which isn't the worst. However, he's still trending toward double-digit interceptions.

He's completed 69.4 percent of passes for 1,061 yards and just five touchdowns. He's thrown for just one touchdown or less in four out of his five games.

With a worth of $160 million, Prescott has to play better and do more for the Cowboys to succeed.

