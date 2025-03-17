"Amari Cooper is done" - NFL insider drops eye-opening revelation on former $100,000,000 WR's future

Amari Cooper was considered one of the top NFL free agents this offseason. However, the wideout might struggle to find a new team ahead of the 2025 season, as per reports from NFL insider Matthew Berry.

On Friday, Berry responded to a Washington Commanders fan who asked if Cooper would be a good fit for the team on a two-year, $25 million, contract.

"Amari is done. That's not me talking. That's from an offensive coach of a former team of his I spoke to at the Combine," Berry tweeted in response.

Cooper had signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. In March 2022, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Cooper didn't live up to expectations in the early stages of the 2024 season with the Browns and was traded to the Buffalo Bills in October. Since the wideout restructured his massive contract at Cleveland, which included most of the deal up front, the Bills only had to pay his remaining base salary.

However, Cooper didn't make much of an impact in Buffalo as well, as the team made it to the AFC championship game, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Across the 2024 season, Cooper recorded 44 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns. He's still only 30, but Berry's tweet might be worrisome for the five-time Pro Bowl wideout.

Amari Cooper linked with a return to the Raiders this offseason

NFL: Former Buffalo Bills WR Amari Cooper - Source: Imagn

As per reports, Amari Cooper is linked with a return to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The then-Oakland Raiders drafted Cooper in the first round in 2015, and he played just over three seasons with them before signing for the Cowboys.

A return to the Raiders is a possibility for Cooper. The team also needs to address a few of its issues in the wideout department. For Cooper, he could look to revive his legacy in Las Vegas.

