Amazon to rival ManningCast with Drew Brees and 'QB-only' MegaCast for TNF - Reports

According to reports, the much famed ManningCast featuring Peyton and Eli Manning that graced our screens last football season could get some serious competition from Amazon.

Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com details in an article that Amazon is thinking about launching its own version of ManningCast. It will feature former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Bress.

Amazon Prime Video might launch its own "Quarterbacks-Only" MegaCast for Thursday Night Football.

Heads up Peyton + Eli Manning.Amazon Prime Video might launch its own "Quarterbacks-Only" MegaCast for Thursday Night Football.And could have its choice of former star QB's, from Drew Brees to Brett Favre.

However, it's just an idea at this point. Brees would be one of the stars of "Quarterback's Only," according to sources. It will reportedly run for only four to six weeks as Amazon Prime works out all its bugs. It is also thought that the new cast will have up to three guests during its initial launch.

Brees has had a less than ideal transition to the media after his illustrious playing career. This latest idea from Amazon Prime could be just what the doctor ordered for the future Hall of Famer to get back into the media game.

ManningCast a hit last season

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Two

The brother ManningCast was a hit last season. The duo worked so well together and it was such a hit that the public would switch over to ESPN2. Instead, they would listen to the brothers talk football rather than the original telecast from ESPN.

Several high-profile guests who appeared on the show, including The Rock, Russell Wilson, Phil Mickelson, Al Michaels and Draymond Green, were just some of the guests on the show.

For all of its star power, though, fans in particular loved the good-hearted banter between Peyton and Eli. Being brothers, not much was off limits, although it was national television.

Eli would film his brother eating during commercial breaks and then there was the time during the Arizona Cardinals vs. L.A. Rams playoff game. Eli threw to his brother to explain what had just happened on a particular play to which Peyton replied, "I can't hear s**t."

There were little moments like these where the ManningCast grew in popularity as it was something far different from what fans usually experience.

It is clear how much attention it brought to ESPN and now Amazon is clearly trying to make its own version of ManningCast with Drew Brees.

While this is an idea at this stage, given how popular the Manning brothers are, it could be another great venture by the streaming service.

