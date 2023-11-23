The National Football League and Amazon finalized an 11-year media rights deal in 2021 to broadcast their Thursday night games. The deal is reportedly worth $1 billion annually and will run until 2033. Amazon did not pull any stops in hiring the best, with veteran Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit at their broadcast booth.

However, the multi-national technology company has expanded its NFL coverage this season via a Black Friday game. With the major television networks covering the Thanksgiving games, they are introducing a convergence between sports and e-commerce.

While the strategy will bring unimaginable profits for the platform, some football fans detest the approach.

Fans call out Black Friday Football

As Huddle Up founder Joe Pompliano tweeted, Amazon paid the league $100 million to broadcast the first-ever Black Friday game. In return, they get an AFC East matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets.

However, that’s only part of the story. With Black Friday being the day when retail stores offer favorable deals to hordes of buyers, the football game is an ingenious approach to getting a massive market share.

Hence, one football fan commented on their strategy:

“ah jeez this is vile”

Meanwhile, another Twitter user had a comical take on how a call from Michaels might unfold during a Dolphins offensive drive.

Here are other comments regarding Amazon’s football-driven Black Friday strategy.

As they stream the Dolphins-Jets game on Prime Video, they will also deliver targeted ads throughout the game. Viewers can directly purchase the featured product without missing any action. The segmented market allows the online retail giant to retarget the same customers after the game.

Aside from allowing football fans to shop for Black Friday without skipping a game, Amazon also doubled ad placement prices. Pompliano shared that the company charged $880,000 for a 30-second ad spot instead of the typical $440,000 price tag.

Amazon could have gotten a better Black Friday pairing

While they can creatively leverage their e-commerce might, the game isn’t necessarily the best matchup. The Jets have benched Zach Wilson, giving quarterback Tim Boyle the start. Aaron Rodgers’ former backup with the Green Bay Packers has played only 18 games in five seasons.

Worst yet, he hasn’t won any of his three career starts. While the Jets play at home, they will face a Dolphins team coming off a victory against the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami’s offense can also be a concern if Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert click on all cylinders.

Dolphins vs. Jets: TV channel and live stream details for NFL game on Black Friday

While the Jets' playoff hopes are slim, they can play spoiler to a Dolphins squad still running for the AFC postseason. That's the background story they face as the division rivals compete in a Week 12 Black Friday showdown.

Football fans can watch the game starting at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on November 24 on Amazon Prime Video, NFL+, and FuboTV. International viewers can enjoy the action via DAZN.