Black Friday NFL Game 2023: All you need to know about Week 12 Dolphins vs Jets

The approaching Thanksgiving holiday brings with it extra football, as NFL fans are already aware. The league has introduced a unique twist this year as it prepares to hold its inaugural game on Black Friday.

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins square off in a historic AFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for the first Black Friday NFL game.

Black Friday has always been a notable date for college football games. While Black Friday football games are far from new for college football fans, this is the first time an NFL game will take place on the day.

More than 10 nationally televised games, including a contest between two NFL teams and eight nationally ranked universities, will take place on Black Friday this year.

Which network will host the first Black Friday NFL game?

The NFL will play a game on the day after Thanksgiving for the first time; it's called the NFL Black Friday Game, and since "Black Friday" is usually associated with purchasing goods, Amazon is also suitably presenting the game.

Black Friday marks the official beginning of the shopping season for the holidays, and thanks to the massive online retailer Amazon, purchasing goods will be a major event all day.

Apart from top banner ads and QR codes that drive traffic to their product pages, merchants will have dynamic marketing alternatives accessible.

The NFL Black Friday game of the year will take place at the MetLife Stadium on Nov. 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET, featuring the Miami Dolphins taking on the New York Jets.

The TNF commentary team will be present during the game, which will stream live on Amazon Prime Video. Kirk Herbstreit will provide analysis, while Al Michaels will call plays. Kaylee Hartung will take on sideline reporting duties.

Even if you do not have a Prime Video streaming subscription, NFL fans with an account with Amazon can watch the Week 12 game live for free. Fans will be able to watch the game on other streaming services like NFL+, SlingTV, and FuboTV.

Below are the full details for fans looking to watch the first-ever NFL Black Friday game:

Game: New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins

Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Live stream: Amazon Prime, NFL+, FuboTV

NFL Thanksgiving games 2023 schedule: TV channel, live stream details and more

As customary, three NFL games will be played on Thanksgiving Day this year, including home games for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions.

Below are all the Thanksgiving Day games with time and stadiums.

Game 1: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Stadium: Ford Field

Game 2: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Game 3: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stadium: Lumen Field

Why do Cowboys and Lions always play on every Thanksgiving Day?

It has long been a tradition for the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions to compete on Thanksgiving Day in the NFL.

About 30 years before the Cowboys did, the Lions started hosting Thanksgiving Day games. Detroit staged its first Thanksgiving Day game in 1934, a matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Then Lions owner George A. Richards proposed in 1934 that playing a game on Thanksgiving would draw in more spectators. His marketing concept was a huge hit. That year's public holiday game in Detroit was instantly admired, helped establish an NFL mainstay custom and has remained an annual event ever since.

Regarding the Cowboys, their first Thanksgiving Day game was hosted in 1966. To garner national attention, the team's general manager at the time, Tex Schramm, negotiated a Thanksgiving Day game with the league.

It was also an enormous hit. Dallas hosted its inaugural Thanksgiving game in front of more than 80,000 people, and the team has repeated it each year since save for two seasons in the 1970s.