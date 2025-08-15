Amid Kirk Cousins trade rumors, his wife Julie makes 'fun visit' to Falcons camp celebrating QB's 14th season

It seems like Kirk Cousins had a pretty fun training session this week. The veteran quarterback's wife, Julie Cousins, visited the Atlanta Falcons training camp on Thursday with her two sons, Cooper and Turner.Kirk Cousins' family visited the training camp to celebrate the QB's 14th NFL season. While his future with the Falcons might be up in the air, Cousins is seemingly making the most of his current practice sessions.Julie posted pictures and videos of her family's trip to Falcons training camp at the Flowery Branch. In the first picture, the entire Cousins' family can be seen posing for the camera. In a video on the last slide, both the quarterback's sons were captured playing with a football. Julie wrote on IG:&quot;Celebrating our 14th year in the NFL with a fun visit to training camp! We went down memory lane visiting with Randy and Romonda Jordan, Trevor Siemian, and Ed Donatell!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKirk Cousins is one of the most high-profile names currently doing the rounds in the rumor mill. The Atlanta Falcons have decided to move forward with Michael Penix Jr. as their starting signal caller.Julie Cousins captures husband Kirk Cousins playing catch with his son, TurnerWith preparations for the upcoming NFL season in full force, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins decided to take some pressure off and spend time with his family.The NFL veteran's wife, Julie Cousins, posted a video on her Instagram stories last month. In the video, Kirk was spotted playing catch with his younger son, Turner. Julie captioned the story:&quot;No days off over here.&quot;While Cousins is making the most of the downtime with his family, it will be interesting to see if the quarterback continues to play for the Falcons as a backup or gets traded into a starting role elsewhere. While a move looks unlikely right now, an injury across the league could change everything fast.Cousins was being touted with a trade to the New York Jets a few weeks back, when QB Justin Fields went down in practice. Those rumors fizzled out quickly, as Fields is not expected to miss significant time and should be under center in Week 1.