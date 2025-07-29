Kirk Cousins' wife Julie shows "no days off" as Falcons QB goes catch practice with son Turner

Kirk Cousins may be in the midst of training camp with the Atlanta Falcons, but he still had an opportunity to spend some time at home with his family. On Monday afternoon, the quarterback's wife, Julie Cousins, shared a short video on her Instagram Story.In the video posted by Julie Cousins, the quarterback is in the yard of his home, playing catch with his son Turner. Julie Cousins captioned the photo by joking that even when he isn't playing football, he still doesn't have an off day.&quot;No days off over here.&quot; Julie Cousins captioned the Instagram Story.The Atlanta Falcons quarterback playing catch with his son. (Photo via Julie Cousins' Instagram Story)Kirk and Julie Cousins have two children, sons Cooper, who is seven years old, and Turner, who is six years old. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback had a tumultuous season in 2024 after being replaced by then-rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and leaving his future with the team up in the air. Cousins signed a four-year contract worth $180 million in March 2024.Kirk Cousins and family spent time at Universal's newest theme parkAtlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins spent a lot of quality time with his family during the offseason. In May 2025, the quarterback shared that he and his family visited Universal Orlando's newest theme park, &quot;Epic Universe.&quot;Cousins shared photos in a carousel on Instagram, which showed him and his wife, Julie, and their sons, Cooper and Turner, enjoying the sights. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback also stated that his sons' favorite moment was when they were able to meet &quot;Toothless&quot; from the movie &quot;How to Train Your Dragon.&quot;&quot;Had a special time with the fam at @universalorlando this past weekend. Meeting Toothless was a highlight for the boys!&quot;-Kirk Cousins wrote in a post on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis wasn't the first theme park visit for the quarterback's family this offseason. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback also took his son Turner on a trip to Legoland in Florida in March 2025 to celebrate his sixth birthday. The Cousins family then headed to the Walt Disney World Resort afterwards to have even more fun.