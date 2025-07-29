  • home icon
Kirk Cousins' wife Julie shows "no days off" as Falcons QB goes catch practice with son Turner

By Bethany Cohen
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:43 GMT
Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix
Kirk Cousins' wife Julie shared a glimpse of their life at home. Source: Getty

Kirk Cousins may be in the midst of training camp with the Atlanta Falcons, but he still had an opportunity to spend some time at home with his family. On Monday afternoon, the quarterback's wife, Julie Cousins, shared a short video on her Instagram Story.

In the video posted by Julie Cousins, the quarterback is in the yard of his home, playing catch with his son Turner. Julie Cousins captioned the photo by joking that even when he isn't playing football, he still doesn't have an off day.

"No days off over here." Julie Cousins captioned the Instagram Story.
The Atlanta Falcons quarterback playing catch with his son. (Photo via Julie Cousins' Instagram Story)
The Atlanta Falcons quarterback playing catch with his son. (Photo via Julie Cousins' Instagram Story)

Kirk and Julie Cousins have two children, sons Cooper, who is seven years old, and Turner, who is six years old. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback had a tumultuous season in 2024 after being replaced by then-rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and leaving his future with the team up in the air. Cousins signed a four-year contract worth $180 million in March 2024.

Kirk Cousins and family spent time at Universal's newest theme park

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins spent a lot of quality time with his family during the offseason. In May 2025, the quarterback shared that he and his family visited Universal Orlando's newest theme park, "Epic Universe."

Cousins shared photos in a carousel on Instagram, which showed him and his wife, Julie, and their sons, Cooper and Turner, enjoying the sights. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback also stated that his sons' favorite moment was when they were able to meet "Toothless" from the movie "How to Train Your Dragon."

"Had a special time with the fam at @universalorlando this past weekend. Meeting Toothless was a highlight for the boys!"-Kirk Cousins wrote in a post on Instagram.

This wasn't the first theme park visit for the quarterback's family this offseason. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback also took his son Turner on a trip to Legoland in Florida in March 2025 to celebrate his sixth birthday. The Cousins family then headed to the Walt Disney World Resort afterwards to have even more fun.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

