Kirk Cousins' wife Julie reveals 'cozy' destination to enjoy Falcons bye week

Kirk Cousins' wife, Julie Cousins, took to Instagram on November 19 to post a story revealing their current destination as she recorded a clip on her phone. The clip was uploaded with the message,

"Looking forward to a cozy bye week in Michigan."

Julie Cousins' IG status

The Falcons have a bye week and will play their next game against the LA Chargers on December 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, so they have enough time to enjoy their time off.

Kirk Cousins went to high school in Michigan and played for the Michigan State Spartans during his college days before he was picked by the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) in the 2012 draft.

Last week, the Falcons played against the Broncos and were humbled badly by a 38-6 score on Sunday. Kirk didn't have a good day on the field as he could only complete 18 of his 27 passes with one interception for 173 yards. He couldn't help with any touchdowns as the Falcons scored courtesy of field goals by Younghoe Koo.

After the game, Julie hugged Kirk on the field and posted an image on her Instagram stories.

Kirk and Julie Cousins hugging (Image via Instagram/@juliehcousins)

Kirk Cousins and his family enjoy at Empower Field

Last week, Cousins had his family at Empower Field at Mile High for the match. Both of his sons, Cooper and Turner, were excited to be at the stadium and roam around the facility as per their wish. The children even wandered around an indoor fitness area, the clip of which was uploaded on Instagram by Julie.

In her first story, as the boys were running around the exercise bikes and giant balls while laughing among them, she wrote the caption:

"When the Falcons let the families invade 😍"

In her other story, as the kids tried treadmills in the presence of a Falcons coach, she had the caption:

"And let us play on their equipment!"

Julie Cousins posts pics of her day at the Atlanta Falcons training facility. (Instagram/@juliehcousins)

Kirk and Julie cousins met in 2012 and were married in 2014. Their first son Cooper was born in 2017, while their second son Turner came in 2019.

